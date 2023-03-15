Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $7.32 on Wednesday, reaching $218.35. The company had a trading volume of 509,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

