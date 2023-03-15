CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Price Up 2%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 9,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

