CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.86.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

