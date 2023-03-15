CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.62 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $72.28 million and $11.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00213289 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,437.37 or 1.00168287 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09547934 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $15,296,387.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

