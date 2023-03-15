Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $7.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.