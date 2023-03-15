Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $7.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.
Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CLBT stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.