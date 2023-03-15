Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Achieves $39.74 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $39.74 million and $7.75 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00408971 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.45 or 0.27643744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,814,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

