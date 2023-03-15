Centaur Media Plc (CAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CAU traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 51.95 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.58. Centaur Media has a one year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

