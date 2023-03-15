Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Centaur Media Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON CAU traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.95 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 42,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,774. Centaur Media has a 12 month low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £76.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,570.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.58.
