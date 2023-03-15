Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Centaur Media Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON CAU traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.95 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 42,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,774. Centaur Media has a 12 month low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £76.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,570.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.58.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

About Centaur Media

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.