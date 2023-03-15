Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,621 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 633,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,335. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.