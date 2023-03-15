Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,871. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

