Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 138,846 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 394,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,150. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.