Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 150,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

