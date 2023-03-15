Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,509. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

