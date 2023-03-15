Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,033 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,256 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 313,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 285.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 282.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 580,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,762. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

