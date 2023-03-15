Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 380,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,765 shares of company stock valued at $279,988 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

