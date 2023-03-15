Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.97

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 23998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Centerspace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

