Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Cepton updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cepton Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Cepton has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cepton by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

