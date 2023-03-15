Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CERE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 1,129,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.52. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

