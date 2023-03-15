CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CFIV traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

