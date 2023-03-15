CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of CNFN remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. They have also launched an e-commerce network focused on the sale of general wellness CBD products.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.