Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

