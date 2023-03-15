Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 584.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SUSC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. 76,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,250. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

