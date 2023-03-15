Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 50,127 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.