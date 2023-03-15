Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 5,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,674,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. 401,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $75.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

