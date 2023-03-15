China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.