China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYDGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

