China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.