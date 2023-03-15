China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.