Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Down 8.1%

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.87 and last traded at $124.25. Approximately 187,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 496,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $4.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,713,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

