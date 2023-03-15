CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCL opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Get CHS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.