Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

