Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $5.51. Cineplex shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 1,887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPXGF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

