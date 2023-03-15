Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,564 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $137,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

