Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 2.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 5.9 %

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

