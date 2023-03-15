Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
CIA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.
In related news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
