Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Insider Transactions at Citizens

In related news, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

