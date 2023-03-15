Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading Down 5.5%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Clean TeQ Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
Clean TeQ Company Profile
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
