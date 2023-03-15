Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Position Boosted by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,956 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 1.02% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $6,508,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 4,770,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,621,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 1,498,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,575. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

