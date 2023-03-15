Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 5,175,688 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $8,902,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smart Sand Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 734,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

A number of research firms recently commented on SND. StockNews.com upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.