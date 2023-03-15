Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

