Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,160 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.