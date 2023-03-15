Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 43,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

