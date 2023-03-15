Coco Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coco Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

