Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $45.73 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Coin98 alerts:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

