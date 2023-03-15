Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and $19.33 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

