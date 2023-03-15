Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

CL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,056. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.