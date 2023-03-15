Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,646. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,402 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,704 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

