Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,646. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.