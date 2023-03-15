CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 9,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CommScope Price Performance
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
