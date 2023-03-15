CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 9,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CommScope alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,155. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.