Comparing Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Everbright Environment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 2 2 2 0 2.00

Voestalpine has a consensus target price of $26.54, indicating a potential upside of 270.67%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than China Everbright Environment Group.

China Everbright Environment Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine $17.35 billion N/A $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than China Everbright Environment Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 8.94% 16.32% 6.83%

China Everbright Environment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.3%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Voestalpine beats China Everbright Environment Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants. Its Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, and solar energy and wind power projects, as well as offers environmental remediation services. The company's Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste water treatment, water supply, reusable water and sludge harmless treatment, sponge city construction, river-basin ecological restoration, waste water source heat pump, and leachate treatment projects. This segment also researches and develops water environment technologies and engineering projects. Its Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological, and protection project equipment construction and installation services; designs environmental protection projects; and sells related equipment. This segment also offers waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operation services; sells energy-saving street lamps; and provides energy management contract projects. It also operates biomass electricity and heat cogeneration projects; and collects and treats municipal wastes. The company was formerly known as China Everbright International Limited and changed its name to China Everbright Environment Group Limited in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

