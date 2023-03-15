Compound Dai Self Reported Market Cap Hits $558.79 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $558.79 million and $3.24 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound Dai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.