Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 584,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Concentrix Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 322,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $204.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.23.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Concentrix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.