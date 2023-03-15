Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 878,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 23,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,344. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.