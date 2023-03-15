Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1524073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Conduent Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

About Conduent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 567,565 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

