Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.21

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1524073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
The firm has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
